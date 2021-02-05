• In order for married couples to e-file a joint return, both spouses must be present.
•This year, families should have a combined income of less than $60,000 to be eligible for assistance.
• Taxpayers should bring all of their 2020 tax records including W-2 and 1099 forms, a copy of their 2019 tax return if possible, photo identification and social security cards for themselves, and social security cards for all dependents.
• If child-care expenses are to be claimed, bring the provider’s tax Identification number or social security number.
• For direct deposit of refunds, bring a check or deposit slip for the deposit account.
• Information on health insurance will not be required this year.
• VITA will need to know if and how much you received this year from the Economic Incentive (Stimulus) Payments, in case you were due to receive more than you actually did.
