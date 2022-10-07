The old Salida railroad depot, built in 1919, underwent the same fate as the “new” art deco Salida Depot that was torn down in 1985.
In 1941 a historically minded Salida citizen, Frank Gimlet, probably better known as the Hermit of Arbourville, attempted to preserve the old depot because it was a unique building and probably the only one of its kind left in the state. It was made of stone from Nathrop that was cut on site by expert stone cutters and fit together rather like a puzzle.
Even in 1941, the art of stone cutting was lost because those who did it had mostly all died or were too old to continue.
But Gimlet’s efforts to save the old depot were in vain. A railroad official at the time said the plans adopted for the railroad yard changes in Salida made it impossible to let the old depot stand.
