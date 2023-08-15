City opens new parking lot

The City of Salida is pleased to announce that an additional parking option has been made available in the downtown area. A public parking lot has recently been established through a lease with a property owner between 1st and 2nd Street, west of G Street. This location can be accessed across from the parking lot along the west side of Safeway or across from the Skate Park as shown on the attached map. Angle in parking is provided along the east side of the lot and parallel parking along the west side adjacent to the Monarch Spur Trail. The parallel parking was provided as an option for oversized vehicles or vehicles with trailers.
The Public Works Department completed fencing improvements, graded the site, and set parking blocks. Approximately 30 parking spots have been made available through these improvements.
