by Lijah Sampson
Mail Staff Writer
The young tennis team this season faces a steep learning curve, coach Josh Bechtel said, and he’s excited thinking about where they could be by regionals.
Now in his eighth year as coach, Bechtel coached and played many sports before he started coaching tennis at Salida High School. Before tennis, he spent a couple of years coaching baseball and mountain biking for the high school, and in 2009 he coached whitewater kayaking.
Bechtel grew up playing tennis but never played competitively in school because of his involvement with baseball and later in swimming at the University of Oregon where he studied.
Transitioning to coaching tennis wasn’t as hard as he thought it would be, he said, because so much of tennis is the mental side of the game, which he feels is where his strength lies.
Additionally, Bechtel said he tries to surround himself with people who are better than he is. Assistant coach Mike Mendicino has been playing tennis his whole life and played Division I tennis in college.
Bechtel said his No. 1 priority is to see his team is having fun, and also teaching the girls to become competitive. “I want this to be a sport that they enjoy and play for a lifetime,” he said.
Something he loves about coaching is trying to figure out each girl’s personality, he said, to help them improve. “I want to see improvement every day.” Especially for the newer players, he said he wants them to be able to acknowledge how much they’ve grown by the season’s end.
The team this season is relatively young, as eight seniors were lost last year, seven on varsity. The senior leadership this year is strong though, and Bechtel said they can pass down traditions. “The seniors are setting a culture of what the team should look like.”
