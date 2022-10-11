Dear Editor:
I am writing today to hopefully bring facts to an assertion made by opponents of the Residences at Salida Bottling Company planned development on West First Street in downtown.
In his letter dated June 28, Jerry Raski, petition organizer, discusses how many people he has spoken with believe that the removal of the 50-space downtown lot is a bad idea. It makes sense to me that people feel that way. Unfortunately, it does not appear that the petition organizers shared the full story with them.
Please allow me to provide more context so that people will be in a position to make a more informed decision. The petitioners have led people to believe that, if the project is defeated, public parking will remain in that location. There is absolutely no guarantee of that and, in fact, it is highly unlikely.
The City of Salida does not own the property in question and has not since 2008. For the last 14 years, we have been fortunate to have leased the land from various landowners for public parking, but that use has never been guaranteed. Private property comes with many rights. As much as I would love to see the property stay as a public parking lot, the city cannot infringe on the owners’ development uses-by-right, and furthermore the owner has the right to ask Salida City Council for deviations to existing standards via a negotiated planned development process.
Under code, the property owners could conceivably build an unattractive boxy condominium complex up to 35 feet high without any special approvals. And, if that scenario were to play out, we would still lose all that parking.
In addition to losing the parking, the Salida community would also lose four much needed, perpetually deed-restricted housing units that were approved as part of this development and that will be affordable to a variety of local workforce households, which may include nurses, teachers, first responders, restaurant managers and many others. There is an extreme shortage of homes available and affordable to these households today.
Furthermore, the community would miss out on the opportunity to secure an aesthetically pleasing extension of our downtown historic district – an extension that future generations of Salidans will thank us for. I would encourage everyone to take a look at the architectural renderings prior to casting your vote.
In summary, if the loss of parking is your biggest objection to this project, I would encourage you to move down your list and consider the possible alternatives. Hopefully I have debunked the petitioners’ myth that public parking will somehow magically remain on this site if the measure is voted down. My biggest ask of people is to take the time to really understand what is being proposed so that we can all make informed decisions when it comes time to submit our ballots.
Dan Shore,
mayor of Salida
