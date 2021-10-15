Spartan coach Joe Hergert

Coach Joe Hergert began his teaching and coaching career in 1969, taking over the Salida varsity football team in 1970 and going 5-4 that season before coming back with his 1971 team, going undefeated and winning the Colorado State 2A Football Championship 32-0 against Monte Vista.
Hergert went on to win a second state championship in 1974.
Born and raised in Florida, Hergert played for the University of Florida, helping the schoool win two Gator Bowls, his daughter Anna Martellaro said.
Hergert was drafted by the Green Bay Packers and was cut, then played for the newly formed AFL expansion team of the Buffalo Bills.
Martellaro said he started studying veterinary science but decided to become a science teacher and football coach.
Hergert and his wife, Sara, decided to move to Colorado in search of job opportunities and because Hergert was a big fan of Louis L’Amour and his stories of the Western frontier.
They settled in Salida because the school was looking for a girls’ gymnastics coach, which Sara, who taught physical education, could do.
Hergert started out coaching the junior varsity, then took over as varsity coach after his JV team beat the varsity in a scrimmage.
Hergert died Jan. 16, 2016, in Daytona Beach, Florida, where he retired.
Martellaro said that during Hergert’s last days, when he was suffering from dementia and Alzheimer’s disease, he would often ask to see his Spartan players.
“We had a great coach in Hergert,” Gus Argys, a member of the 1971 championship team, said. “A lot of us had played together since grammar school and loved playing for coach Hergert. He would tell us stories of his time playing in the NFL. We did a lot together as a team, and on the field we were on a mission.”
“I still remember carrying coach Hergert off on our shoulders,” Anthony “Babes” Marchase, a member of the 1971 championship team, said. “It was such a great season for me, and Hergert was a great coach. I’m very proud to have been part of that organization.”
Larry Medina, also from the 1971 team, recounted this memory of his time with Hergert:
“One day, this incredible rainstorm rolled in during practice and we went into the fieldhouse,” Medina said. “I figured we would be doing drills or something in there, but Coach just talked with us, telling us about his days playing in the NFL and college. I remember the day because the irrigation ditch next to H Street flooded, and it flooded my home. I came back from practice to see the coffee table floating out the front door.”
Retired U.S. Army Maj. Gen Walter Golden, who played for Hergert in 1975-76 as a center and defensive end, summed up the influence Hergert had on his players during a memorial service in Salida after he died.
Golden said if you polled all those who played for Hergert’s Salida teams in the 1970s, “every single one would tell you that coach Hergert was one of the most influential people in their lives.”
