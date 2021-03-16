Those included in vaccination Phase 1B.4 are:
• People age 50 and older.
• Frontline workers in the following fields: higher education, food/restaurant services, manufacturing, U.S. postal service, public transit and specialized transportation, public health, human service workers, faith leaders, direct care providers for Coloradans experiencing homelessness, journalists, continuity of local government, continuation of operations for state government.
• People age 16 to 49 with one of the following higher risk conditions: cancer (defined as patients who are currently receiving treatment or have received treatment within the last month for cancer), chronic kidney disease, COPD, diabetes mellitus (types 1 and 2), Down syndrome, specific heart conditions (heart failure, cardiomyopathies or coronary heart disease, and severe valvular/congenital heart disease), obesity (body mass index (BMI) of 30 or more), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, solid organ transplant, individuals with disabilities who require direct care in their home, and people with disabilities that prevent them from wearing masks, asthma (moderate-to-severe), cerebrovascular disease (affects blood vessels and blood supply to the brain), cystic fibrosis, hypertension or high blood pressure, immunocompromised state (weakened immune system) from blood or bone marrow transplant, immune deficiencies, HIV, use of corticosteroids, or use of other immune weakening medicines, Neurologic conditions, such as dementia, liver disease, pulmonary fibrosis (having damaged or scarred lung tissues), thalassemia (a type of blood disorder).
• Adults who received a placebo during a COVID-19 vaccine clinical trial.
