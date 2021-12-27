Although Keith Wyatt is the new Lady Spartans’ basketball coach, he is not new to basketball or Salida.
Wyatt graduated from Salida High School in 2006 before moving to Denver to attend Metro State.
He returned to the area a few years ago, getting involved in the fitness industry and conducting individual girls’ basketball training.
“Everything happened really fast, as far as getting the job,” Wyatt said. “I’ve coached and trained a lot of the girls during the summer, so that made the transition easier.”
Wyatt said one of the main things he has been working on with the team is building a winning culture.
“The big thing we are working on is togetherness, working and talking together as a team,” Wyatt said. “We want to bring the fun and joy back. We want to support each other and be good citizens in the community.”
Wyatt said he wants to build this culture not just in the high school players, but also spread it to the middle school teams as well.
“We also focus on our attitudes, both on and off the court,” Wyatt said. “We encourage going to class, getting good grades, and the girls are doing great at that so far.”
Wyatt said the team also talked about some of the goals they wanted to set for themselves this year.
“We are taking it one game at a time,” he said. “We want to shoot a lot, play fast and try to get the advantage. We just want to play our game.”
Assisting Wyatt this year will be Crystal Wold, who has been working with him and the girls over the summer; Kaitelin Miles, coaching the junior varsity; and Caitlin Tree, coaching the freshman, or C team.
