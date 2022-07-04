Salida Aspen Concerts will open its 46th season with a performance by concert pianist Anton Nel at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Salida High School auditorium, 26 Jones Ave.
Tickets cost $25 at the door or online at salidaaspenconcerts.org/store/. Admission is free for K-12 students accompanied by an adult, who will be able to purchase their ticket for half price.
Nel is the 1987 winner of the Naumburg International Piano Competition, a competition for young artists ages 17-32, which was described by the New York Times as “in its quiet way, the most prestigious of them all,” a press release stated.
He continues to tour internationally as a recitalist, concerto soloist and chamber musician. In summer he is on the artist faculty at the Aspen Music Festival and School as well as the Steans Institute at the Ravinia Festival in Highland Park, Illinois.
Nel was born and raised in Johannesburg, South Africa, and began his piano studies at age 10 with his mother as his teacher. He debuted at age 12 with Beethoven’s C Major Concerto after only two years of study and captured first prizes in all the major South African competitions while still in his teens.
After obtaining his undergraduate degree in South Africa, he came to the United States, where he obtained both a master’s degree and a doctorate.
As a recitalist Nel has appeared at Carnegie Hall, Lincoln Center, the Metropolitan Museum, the Library of Congress and in major concert halls in Canada, England, France, Holland, Japan, Korea, China and South Africa. He continues to teach alongside his performance schedule.
Salida Concerts has collaborated with the Aspen Music Festival for 46 years and provides six performances annually. Salida Concerts provides the venue and audience and Aspen provides a variety of world-famous musicians.
Other Salida Aspen Concerts performances this season are the American Brass Quintet, a free concert July 16 in Riverside Park; Mariachi Sol de mi Tierra, July 23; the 2022 Gold Van Cliburn winner, July 30; pianist and past-Cliburn Silver Medalist Joyce Yang, Aug. 6; and Ziggy and Miles Johnston, world music guitarists, on Aug. 13.
For more information visit www.salidaaspenconcerts.org.
