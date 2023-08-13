Chaffee County Community Foundation will host a Community Summit for nonprofits from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sept. 19 at Chaffee County Fairgrounds.
Included in the summit are workshops in grant writing, nonprofit management, workplace culture, donor pipelines, internships and benefits on a budget. The event will include a nonprofit resource fair hosted by regional businesses and organizations that support nonprofit development, a press release stated.
New this year, the program will feature two tracks. Track 1 will offer four sessions on fundraising and development for nonprofits. Track 2 is hosted in partnership with Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.’s Future of Work Bootcamp and will feature four sessions on human resources topics geared to the nonprofit sector.
The day will conclude with the Community Awards, where the foundation will recognize three community leaders in the following categories: nonprofit organization of the year, philanthropist of the year and volunteer of the year.
Members of the public may nominate a nonprofit champion by Sept. 1 by visiting Chaffeecommunity.org/communityawards for award criteria and nominations.
The foundation will offer discounted early bird tickets and scholarships. The early bird ticket costs $40 for nonprofit professionals and volunteers through Aug. 19. Americorps members are always free to attend foundation learning events. Nonprofit professionals seeking scholarships should contact Anna@chaffeecommunity.org.
Anyone interested in sponsoring the Community Summit can visit Chaffeecommunity.org/summit..
Last year’s Community Summit drew more than 40 nonprofits and more than 70 local leaders. The event is open to nonprofit and community agency leaders from the Arkansas River Valley and surrounding regions.
For more information visit Chaffeecommunity.org/summit.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.