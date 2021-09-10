Michael Kunkel of Chaffee County Citizens for Recycling said the Green for Life materials recycling facility used by Chaffee County Waste and Shamrock Disposal Services is only processing plastics numbered 1, 2 and 5 and throwing away plastics numbered 3, 4, 6 and 7. (The number appears on the bottom of the plastic container in a rounded triangle.)
Both Shamrock and Chaffee County Waste are accepting plastics numbered 1 through 7 in their curbside recycling services.
“So that means for people using and recycling plastics 3, 4, 6 and 7, Chaffee County Waste and Shamrock are collecting them, hauling them all the way to the Springs, where they are sorted out and thrown away,” Kunkel said.
“Green for Life wants to keep collecting 1 through 7 (they charge per ton) since the markets can change; however, I don’t see that happening anytime soon if ever,” Kunkel said.
Waste Management hauls Chaffee County recyclables to its Colorado Springs material recovery facility. They accept clean, food-free plastic numbers 1, 2, 4 and 5, all of which are being recycled at their facility, said Mark Snedecor, Waste Management’s area director of recycling operations.
