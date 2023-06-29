The Arkansas River has seen increased water levels as a result of snowmelt in the last few weeks. What has come with these increased water levels is a change in the way certain river features act, especially the new Scout Wave which was completed last fall.
The wave, which was built to be a surfing wave that functions under 1,000 cubic feet per second, has seen levels of over 2,000 cfs this month. The idea to have it function at that low flow was for the wave to function year-round, because the other features in the whitewater park were designed to be surfed at higher flows.
Due to the high river level, the Parks and Recreation Department has been working on adjustments to keep the wave usable for all. There are plans to keep the boat bypass but making it a more easily accessible feature of the wave to allow boaters who do not wish to do the wave at higher cfs able to go around.
The functionality of the wave is something that has been closely monitored by the Parks and Recreation Department throughout this past year.
“[The Scout Wave] has to go through its life cycle, and you have to watch it,” said Mike ‘Diesel’ Post, director of the Parks and Recreation Department, about the plans for the wave going forward.
Post said that constant conversations are being had over how the wave is performing, and how it can be changed to continue to function at high water levels. He added that watching a new feature throughout the year is essential for seeing what modifications need to be made moving forward.
The safety and functionality of the wave are of the utmost importance to the Parks and Recreation Department, and specifics of the wave will be tinkered with it to keep it functioning at a level that is both safe and provides enjoyment for those utilizing the wave as time goes on and more information is gathered about how the wave will perform under different conditions.
