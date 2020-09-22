Important 2020 election dates:
Oct. 12
• Ballots begin mailing to active voters
• Drop boxes open, Salida: 104 Crestone Ave.; Buena Vista: 112 Linderman Ave. curbside
• 22-day Colorado residency deadline
Oct. 19
• Salida Vote Center opens from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 104 Crestone Avenue, Salida. The vote center will be open from 8 a.m. to noon Oct. 24 and Oct. 31. Bring acceptable identification.
Oct. 26
• Last day to update your registration to receive a ballot by mail
• Last day to return your ballot by mail; return only to drop boxes
Nov. 2
• All Vote Centers open in Salida: 8 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Chaffee County Clerk and Recorder’s office, 104 Crestone Ave. Buena Vista: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Buena Vista Community Center, 715 E. Main St. and Poncha Springs: 10 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120. Bring acceptable identification.
Nov. 3, Election Day
• Last day to vote – ballots must be received by 7 p.m. Postmarks do not count.
• All in-person voter service and polling centers are open 7 a.m.-7 p.m.
