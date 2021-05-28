Roster
Seniors
Quinn Burkley
Saige Ferguson
Rachel Pelino
Jayda Winkler
Junior
Toby Lawson
Sophomores
Elise Bosanko
Laurin Collins
Krystina Delao
Alexandra Hebert
Kira Kuhl
Freshmen
Juliana Anch
Hayden Bevington
Eva Capozza
Nina Haas
Grace McFarland
Aaliyah McGovern
Makiah Parris
Kaia Wright
Lucia Zettler
3A Tri-Peaks League
Atlas Preparatory School
Colorado Springs Christian School
Florence
James Irwin
Manitou Springs
Salida
St. Mary’s
Schedule
May 28 6 p.m. Manitou Springs Away
June 1 4 p.m. Florence Home
June 3 4 p.m. Buena Vista Away
June 8 4 p.m. Alamosa Home
June 11 4 p.m. Pagosa Springs Home
