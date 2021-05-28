Roster

Seniors

Quinn Burkley

Saige Ferguson

Rachel Pelino

Jayda Winkler

Junior

Toby Lawson

Sophomores

Elise Bosanko

Laurin Collins

Krystina Delao

Alexandra Hebert

Kira Kuhl

Freshmen

Juliana Anch

Hayden Bevington

Eva Capozza

Nina Haas

Grace McFarland

Aaliyah McGovern

Makiah Parris

Kaia Wright

Lucia Zettler

3A Tri-Peaks League

Atlas Preparatory School

Colorado Springs Christian School

Florence

James Irwin

Manitou Springs

Salida

St. Mary’s

Schedule

May 28  6 p.m.   Manitou Springs  Away

June 1  4 p.m.   Florence  Home

June 3   4 p.m.   Buena Vista  Away

June 8  4 p.m.   Alamosa   Home

June 11   4 p.m.   Pagosa Springs  Home

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.