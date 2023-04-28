U.S. stocks rallied on upbeat earnings reports Thursday.
Earnings remain the focal point, and a string of better-than-expected results from tech continues to support investor sentiment and key U.S. equity indexes.
After positive surprises Wednesday from Microsoft and Google parent Alphabet, META earnings also exceeded consensus estimates, helping its shares rally by 14 percent.
The earnings calendar remains busy, and Amazon, which reported after the bell Thursday, will be the next mega-cap name that could have an outsized influence on markets.
The U.S. gross domestic product report released Thursday morning showed slower economic growth, implying that the Federal Reserve is likely nearing the end of its tightening campaign.
But at the same time lingering inflation pressures mean the Fed is not in a position to pivot to rate cuts anytime soon, Edward Jones analysts said.
The first look at first-quarter GDP revealed the economy slowed more than expected, growing at a 1.1 percent annualized pace compared with 1.9 percent economists were expecting.
Yet the details of the report indicate better underlying momentum than the headline number suggests.
Slowdown in growth was partly driven by a large decline in inventories, while consumer spending, which is the primary driver of the U.S. economy, grew at a still-strong 3.7 percent pace.
Fixed investment was a drag to growth last quarter as housing investment declined 4.2 percent, though that was an improvement from the 25 percent and 27 percent declines over the past two quarters.
This improvement is consistent with the more timely indicators suggesting that housing activity appears to be stabilizing.
According to analysts, the economy will continue to slow in the quarters ahead as tighter credit conditions and the Fed’s prior rate hikes dampen economic activity.
However, analysts don’t expect a deep or prolonged downturn as labor-market conditions and solid consumer finances provide support.
Along with a read on growth, Thursday’s release provided an update on the Fed’s preferred measure of inflation, the core personal consumption expenditures price index.
Core PCE increased 4.9 percent, ahead of the 4.7 percent estimate and the fourth quarter’s 4.4 percent rise, highlighting why the Fed cannot yet declare victory on inflation and pivot quickly to rate cuts.
Analysts expect the Fed to hike by a quarter point next week, bringing its overnight policy rate to 5-5.25 percent, and then step to the sidelines for an extended period of time.
The statement may leave the door open for more tightening, but the May hike will likely be the last.
The stress in regional banks, the recent drop in two-year Treasury yields below the fed funds rate and the inverted yield curve are all signs that policy is turning overly restrictive.
With the disinflation process underway and because of the long reported lags before monetary policy tends to impact the economy, policy makers will likely follow a wait-and-see approach to rate hikes after next week’s meeting.
With the end of tightening now in sight, analysts said they believe the cyclical peak in long-term yields was made last year.
They said a Fed pause won’t be a cure-all, but it will be an important step toward a more sustainable recovery.
