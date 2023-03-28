Track and field head coach Randy Kapushion said he wants a competitive team this season and aims to qualify as many athletes for state as possible.
Kapushion started coaching 16 years ago and this is his third year as Salida High School head coach. Previously he was the sprinting coach.
Growing up in Salida, Kapushion ran as a sprinter in high school. The relays were the most fun for him, he said. He played football at Western Colorado University, where he worked out with the track team in the winters.
As a student athlete, Kapushion said he found value in his team pushing him all the time. One of the most important things for a team is everyone being out there to support one another, he said.
“Developing your rapport with your athlete is important as a coach,” he said. “You’re there to help them reach their goals.”
The team’s new “accomplishment bucket” can be filled with anything positive in a student’s life, he said, and they can write accomplishments for others as well. “The idea is that you can put any goal out there and strive for it.”
This season Kapushion said he hopes to get the field events scoring more. He also hopes the team can be more balanced across the different events.
The student athletes want to be good, he said. “I love the energy; everyone’s excited to be out there.” The distance runners never stop running, he added.
Other coaches are Kieran McCarthy, Sarah Hudelson, Chris Clark and Kenny Wilcox for distance running; Josh Oberleas for pole vault, shot put and discus; Bart Schleicher for jumping; Fred Maxwell for hurdles; and Chris Thompson.
