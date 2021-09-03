by Brian McCabe
Mail News Editor
“So far, I think we’ve gotten off to a good start,” coach Haley Huffman said, as she and the team prepare for their new season. “Our first week of practice has been very positive. The girls have been working super hard, and super positive.”
Huffman said last season was tough on the girls. First off, they only had about three days of practice before their first game, had a shortened season, and fewer teams qualified for the playoffs.
“This year they have a lot more time to develop their skills and fundamentals,” Huffman said.
“They also have more time to develop as a team, working on their communication.”
Huffman said the team has 10 or 11 freshmen this year, one playing varsity and seven on junior varsity, while the rest are playing on the C team.
“It’s really nice to see so many of the young girls come out,” Huffman said. “We have the perfect number of girls out this year, about 30 to 35 on the team. Any more can be hard to handle.”
While the team’s schedule is back to normal compared to last year, Huffman said it’s still kind of “all over the place” with some traveling.
“This cycle is my favorite,” Huffman said. “At least we don’t have to travel down to Colorado Springs every week, and we have more games.”
And while having a great schedule is good, Huffman said she also has a great team this year.
“I think we have a super strong team this year,” Huffman said. “Our seniors are really good friends, they push and support each other. This group is very competitive – they want to win. They all have the same goals, working on their fundamentals. They just need to keep working to finish their set. I’m really excited for this season. We have some really positive girls and we are so excited to have things more back to normal.”
