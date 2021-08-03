4-H Horse Show and Gymkhana results
Seniors
Adrianna Peeples Grand Champion
Zharria Heinitz Reserve Grand Champion
Juniors
Emma McWhirter Grand Champion
Layah Foley Reserve Grand Champion
Showmanship
Seniors
Adrianna Peeples First
Zharria Heinitz Second
Juniors
Layah Foley First
Emma McWhirter Second
Kaija Saari Third
Sydney Rohrich Fourth
Addison Verrier Fifth
Western Pleasure
Seniors
Zharria Heinitz First
Adrianna Peeples Second
Juniors
Kaija Saari First
Emma McWhirter Second
Layah Foley Third
Addison Verrier Fourth
Sydney Rohrich Fifth
Horsemanship
Seniors
Adrianna Peeples First
Zharria Heinitz Second
Juniors
Emma McWhirter First
Kaija Saari Second
Layah Foley Third
Addison Verrier Fourth
Sydney Rohrich Fifth
Trail
Seniors
Zharria Heinitz First
Adrianna Peeples Second
Juniors
Addison Verrier First
Emma McWhirter Second
Layah Foley Third
Kaija Saari Fourth
Sydney Rohrich Fifth
Poles
Seniors
Adrianna Peeples First
Zharria Heinitz Second
Juniors
Emma McWhirter First
Layah Foley Second
Addison Verrier Third
Kaija Saari Fourth
Sydney Rohrich Fifth
Barrel Racing
Seniors
Zharria Heinitz First
Adrianna Peeples Second
Juniors
Sydney Rohrich First
Emma McWhirter Second
Addison Verrier Third
Layah Foley Fourth
