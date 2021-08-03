4-H Horse Show and Gymkhana results

Seniors

Adrianna Peeples                                         Grand Champion

Zharria Heinitz                              Reserve Grand Champion

Juniors

Emma McWhirter                                        Grand Champion         

Layah Foley                                    Reserve Grand Champion

 

Showmanship

Seniors

Adrianna Peeples                                                               First

Zharria Heinitz                                                               Second

Juniors

Layah Foley                                                                          First

Emma McWhirter                                                         Second

Kaija Saari                                                                          Third

Sydney Rohrich                                                              Fourth

Addison Verrier                                                                  Fifth

 

Western Pleasure

Seniors

Zharria Heinitz                                                                    First

Adrianna Peeples                                                          Second

Juniors

Kaija Saari                                                                            First

Emma McWhirter                                                         Second

Layah Foley                                                                        Third

Addison Verrier                                                              Fourth

Sydney Rohrich                                                                  Fifth

 

Horsemanship

Seniors

Adrianna Peeples                                                               First

Zharria Heinitz                                                               Second

Juniors

Emma McWhirter                                                              First

Kaija Saari                                                                      Second

Layah Foley                                                                        Third

Addison Verrier                                                              Fourth

Sydney Rohrich                                                                  Fifth

 

Trail

Seniors

Zharria Heinitz                                                                    First

Adrianna Peeples                                                          Second

Juniors

Addison Verrier                                                                  First

Emma McWhirter                                                         Second

Layah Foley                                                                        Third

Kaija Saari                                                                        Fourth

Sydney Rohrich                                                                  Fifth

 

Poles

Seniors

Adrianna Peeples                                                               First

Zharria Heinitz                                                               Second         

Juniors

Emma McWhirter                                                              First

Layah Foley                                                                    Second

Addison Verrier                                                                 Third

Kaija Saari                                                                        Fourth

Sydney Rohrich                                                                  Fifth

 

Barrel Racing

Seniors

Zharria Heinitz                                                                    First

Adrianna Peeples                                                          Second

Juniors

Sydney Rohrich                                                                   First

Emma McWhirter                                                         Second

Addison Verrier                                                                 Third

Layah Foley                                                                     Fourth

