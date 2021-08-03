4-H Horse Show and Gymkhana results

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Localized flooding is possible..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy skies with scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Low near 55F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Localized flooding is possible.