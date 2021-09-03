Date Time Type Location Opponent
Sept. 4 TBD Tournament Away Gunnison
Sept. 7 6 p.m. Match Away Lake County
Sept. 16 6 p.m. Match Away Ellicott
Sept. 18 1 p.m. Match Home Vanguard
Sept. 21 6:30 p.m. Match Away Gunnison
Sept. 23 6:30 p.m. Match Away Lamar
Sept. 28 6:30 p.m. Match Home Buena Vista
Sept. 30 6 p.m. Match Away James Irwin
Oct. 5 6:30 p.m. Match Home Center
Oct. 12 6:30 p.m. Match Home Manitou Springs
Oct. 14 6 p.m. Match Away Florence
Oct. 19 6:30 p.m. Match Home Colorado Springs Christian
Oct. 21 6 p.m. Match Away St. Mary’s
Oct. 26 6:30 p.m. Match Home Banning Lewis
Oct. 30 TBD Tournament Away Manitou Springs
