Date           Time                   Type               Location                Opponent

Sept. 4        TBD                    Tournament       Away                    Gunnison

Sept. 7        6 p.m.                Match                Away                    Lake County

Sept. 16      6 p.m.                 Match                Away                   Ellicott

Sept. 18      1 p.m.                 Match               Home                    Vanguard

Sept. 21       6:30 p.m.           Match                Away                    Gunnison

Sept. 23       6:30 p.m.           Match                Away                   Lamar

Sept. 28       6:30 p.m.            Match               Home                 Buena Vista

Sept. 30       6 p.m.                 Match                Away                 James Irwin

Oct. 5          6:30 p.m.            Match               Home                  Center

Oct. 12         6:30 p.m.            Match               Home                 Manitou Springs

Oct. 14         6 p.m.                Match                Away                 Florence

Oct. 19         6:30 p.m.           Match               Home                  Colorado Springs Christian

Oct. 21         6 p.m.                Match                Away                  St. Mary’s

Oct. 26         6:30 p.m.           Match               Home                  Banning Lewis

Oct. 30         TBD                   Tournament       Away                   Manitou Springs

