Tri-Peaks League

Colorado Springs Christian School

Colorado Springs School

La Junta

Salida

St. Mary’s

Vanguard

Roster

Seniors

Allyna Bright

Caroline  Edgington

Grace Johnson

Raley Patch

Juniors

Madison Anderson

Brooke Bright

Isabell Fisher

Annalee Hill

Keira Martin

Lydia Tonnesen

Vivian Volkmann

Sophomores

Lane Baker

Eleanor Kriebel

Lily Leddington

Megan Rhude

Daisha Thompson

Freshmen

Riley Tomkiewicz

Stella Veazey

Schedule

DateTimeOpponentLocation

May 11 4 p.m. Fountain Valley Fountain Valley School 

May 14 noon La Junta Salida Middle School 

May 18 4 p.m.St. Mary’s Memorial Park, Colorado Springs 

May 19 3 p.m. Vanguard Salida Middle School 

May 20 3 p.m. La Junta Salida Middle School 

May 25 4 p.m. Pueblo South Pueblo South High School 

May 27 4:30 p.m. Cañon City Cañon City High School 

June 4 & 5 TBDRegionalsPueblo City Park

