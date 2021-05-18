Tri-Peaks League
Colorado Springs Christian School
Colorado Springs School
La Junta
Salida
St. Mary’s
Vanguard
Roster
Seniors
Allyna Bright
Caroline Edgington
Grace Johnson
Raley Patch
Juniors
Madison Anderson
Brooke Bright
Isabell Fisher
Annalee Hill
Keira Martin
Lydia Tonnesen
Vivian Volkmann
Sophomores
Lane Baker
Eleanor Kriebel
Lily Leddington
Megan Rhude
Daisha Thompson
Freshmen
Riley Tomkiewicz
Stella Veazey
Schedule
DateTimeOpponentLocation
May 11 4 p.m. Fountain Valley Fountain Valley School
May 14 noon La Junta Salida Middle School
May 18 4 p.m.St. Mary’s Memorial Park, Colorado Springs
May 19 3 p.m. Vanguard Salida Middle School
May 20 3 p.m. La Junta Salida Middle School
May 25 4 p.m. Pueblo South Pueblo South High School
May 27 4:30 p.m. Cañon City Cañon City High School
June 4 & 5 TBDRegionalsPueblo City Park
