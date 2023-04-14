Colorado Mountain College and We Are Chaffee will present “Dinner & a Movie: Stories of Self” from 5:45-8 p.m. April 26 at Salida SteamPlant, 220 W. Sackett Ave.
The event includes a series of video shorts created in the CMC Storytelling Workshop, a question-and-answer session with the storytellers and a free dinner, a press release stated.
A special feature is “A Hero’s Journey,” stories about local heroes created by Horizons Exploratory Academy students. The stories will be showcased, with a short Q&A with the story writers prior to the movie.
The first 100 registrants will receive a burrito dinner by Mo Burrito served in the SteamPlant ballroom from 5:45-6:30 p.m. Movie starts at 6:30 p.m.
Free childcare for children 2 and older will be provided in the Green Room at the SteamPlant.
The event is free but requires advance registration at https://www.wearechaffee.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.