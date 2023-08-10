The start of the fall term for schools throughout the Salida School District was one of the main topics of discussion for the Salida Board of Education during its meeting Tuesday.
The board did not meet during July.
Board members said they were pleased with the results from Physical Night on Monday, an opportunity for student athletes to come in and get the physical examinations required to participate in their chosen sport. The board reported that more than 200 kids attended.
Superintendent David Blackburn reported that, except for one position at the Salida Early Childhood Center, all teacher positions were filled for the year, as teachers returned to work on Wednesday. Blackburn said they still had some coaching positions to fill.
The board reviewed the new financial reporting forms, designed to include more information for review. “Being able to see the balances and transfers will be great,” board President Joe Smith said.
The board discussed their 2023 retreat, planned for Aug. 19.
Blackburn told the board he would be getting input from school principals and encouraged them to decide what topics they wanted to focus on.
“I will give you a full list,” Blackburn said. “It will be too much, but you’ll have to decide what you want to cross off.”
Some of the topics board members said they wanted to consider were the master facilities plan, the district's bullying policy and reviewing and updating some of the district's older policies.
The board will meet again at 6 p.m. Sept. 12 at Crest Academy, 627 Oak St.
