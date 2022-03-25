James G. Pluff, 66, of Salida died March 21, 2022, at University of Colorado Hospital in Aurora.
He was born April 18, 1955, in Boston, Massachusetts, to Robert E. and Mary T. (Galvin) Pluff.
Mr. Pluff moved to Salida in 1990.
He enjoyed riding all-terrain vehicles and doing ATV tours with his business and fishing.
Mr. Pluff was preceded in death by his parents.
Survivors include his wife Rae Rae McGee; daughter, Bobbie Rae Martinez of Denver; best friend, Nathan Nelson of Cotopaxi; brothers, Brian Pluff and Christopher Pluff; and sisters, Elizabeth Ciolla, Anne-Marie Plank and Navaeh Rae Atencio.
Services will be held at a later date.
Arrangements are with Lewis and Glenn Funeral Home in Salida.
Online condolences may be offered at lewisandglenn.com.
