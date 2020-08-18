Tips for kids and masks:
• A mask neck strap can be helpful so that kids don’t drop masks on the ground, defeating the purpose of a clean mask.
These are like lanyards that hook to the ear loop of masks, so that when children take them off, they hang around the neck versus get lost or fall to the floor.
• Let kids pick out a mask that they like. Kids may enjoy matching their masks to their outfits or finding fun, crazy patterns.
• Talk with your child about the reasons to wear a mask.
• Find a mesh “delicates bag” for the washing machine and/or dryer to prevent your masks from getting “eaten” but your washer/dryer.
When coming home from a day of wearing a mask, take it off and put it in that bag to be washed.
