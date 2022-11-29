The Salida High School girls’ basketball team has undergone a fresh start, head coach Keith Wyatt said.
This season’s team is younger than last season, with a lot of different people on it, most of whom are freshmen. With six seniors having graduated and many new faces, Wyatt said this season’s team has been bringing fresh perspectives. “They’re a lot closer than any team I’ve been around. You can see they care about each other a lot,” he said.
Not yet into the season, the team has already established their culture, he said, and he wants to see them improve throughout. The team started with three core values, Wyatt said – grit, integrity and attitude.
While he said he hasn’t discussed the season’s goals with the team yet game-wise, he hopes they can compete with more consistency. “I want teams to remember us,” he said.
He believes the team wants to make playoffs, and, additionally, he hopes to send their lone senior, captain Sarah Chick, off on the right note.
It is Wyatt’s second year as head coach at Salida High School, but he has 13 years of coaching experience. Wyatt grew up in Salida and played basketball in high school, where he was a captain for two years.
After college at Metropolitan State University in Denver, he got back into the sport by training at a YMCA club in Arvada before he started coaching club basketball in Denver, the Rocky Mountain Club team. Two to three years later, Wyatt moved to Brighton, where he was head basketball coach at Prairie View High School, a 5A team, for five years.
Upon returning to Salida, Wyatt started the Chaffee County Basketball Academy club team, which plays during the offseason. Wyatt said a little less than half of the girls’ team is currently part of the club.
The team’s league is very strong, Wyatt said, and predicted that nine or 10 teams in the league could make the playoffs. He thinks making the playoffs is very achievable for the Lady Spartans, however. “Our culture is so strong. They’re together and they want to see each other succeed,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.