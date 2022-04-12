Leroy Lewis is set to coach for his 46th year and his sixth season as head coach of the baseball team. He has also coached basketball in the past.
With a very young team this season, he expects the team to go through some growing pains. “We’re gonna learn on the fly,” he said. “Our goal is to improve every game and compete.” He expects the young team to look much different and better a month from now, saying, “I think this program is headed in the right direction.”
In Lewis’ first season as head coach, the Spartans went 3-15 overall. This season they have already notched more wins in just six games. He said, “I’m optimistic.”
Last season Salida made the playoffs only to lose in the first round. Lewis wants to at least make it back there or go further, saying, “Our goal is to ultimately play in the final 32 in the state.”
Asked about Lewis, senior Braden Martellaro said, “We have a pretty good connection, I like working with him.” Among his other responsibilities as a coach, Lewis performs all the upkeep at Marvin Park to keep the field in a good condition.
Lewis will be assisted by Babes Marchase, Eric Stout and Michael Houghton this season.
“It’s not about me, it’s about them,” said Lewis. “I really believe this group of kids has the potential to be very successful.”
