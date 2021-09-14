Boys’ results

Athlete              Time   Place    Race

Elijah Wilcox      16:18    6        Varsity

Zeke Wilcox       16:59*  9        Varsity

Kuper Banghart  17:34   24       Varsity

Jack Landry       18:50*  64      Varsity

Ryan Osness     19:26*  82       Varsity

Hudson Fisher   20:48   12        JV

Brennan King    21:28   17        JV

Talmage Trujillo 22:39* 44        JV

Tobin Wheeler   22:44* 46        JV

Cooper Hodge   23:27* 56        JV

Cameron Paine  24:29   71        JV

Zac Cates         25:09   73        JV

Girls’ results

Athlete             Time   Place     Race

Quinn Smith     20:03   15       Varsity

Alex Hebert      21:54   44       Varsity

Emerson Reed  22:18*  54      Varsity

Lane Baker       22:21* 55      Varsity

Lydia Tonnesen 23:21   73       Varsity

Ella Haynes      23:53   81       Varsity

Kate Adams     24:28* 90       Varsity

Amy Adams     26:36   37       JV

Cecilia Duran   27:24   41       JV

Riley Tomkiewicz 35:58 57      JV

*Denotes a personal record

