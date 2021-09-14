Boys’ results
Athlete Time Place Race
Elijah Wilcox 16:18 6 Varsity
Zeke Wilcox 16:59* 9 Varsity
Kuper Banghart 17:34 24 Varsity
Jack Landry 18:50* 64 Varsity
Ryan Osness 19:26* 82 Varsity
Hudson Fisher 20:48 12 JV
Brennan King 21:28 17 JV
Talmage Trujillo 22:39* 44 JV
Tobin Wheeler 22:44* 46 JV
Cooper Hodge 23:27* 56 JV
Cameron Paine 24:29 71 JV
Zac Cates 25:09 73 JV
Girls’ results
Athlete Time Place Race
Quinn Smith 20:03 15 Varsity
Alex Hebert 21:54 44 Varsity
Emerson Reed 22:18* 54 Varsity
Lane Baker 22:21* 55 Varsity
Lydia Tonnesen 23:21 73 Varsity
Ella Haynes 23:53 81 Varsity
Kate Adams 24:28* 90 Varsity
Amy Adams 26:36 37 JV
Cecilia Duran 27:24 41 JV
Riley Tomkiewicz 35:58 57 JV
*Denotes a personal record
