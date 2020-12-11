As the holidays approach and COVID-19 cases rise, Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment advises Coloradans to only interact in-person with people from their household this holiday season.
The top three most important things to remember during the holidays are:
• Only interact in-person with people from your household (defined as those who normally live and sleep under the same roof).
• Refrain from traveling. Celebrate virtually with the people who don’t live with you.
• Avoid crowded stores. Shop for gifts online and have them delivered or pick them up curbside.
Find local Colorado businesses to support via the #ShopLocalColorado campaign. Wear a mask and keep your distance whenever you do leave your home.
For more tips visit https://covid19.colorado.gov/for-coloradans/winter-holiday-tips.
