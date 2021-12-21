“I think we’re going to have a great season,” Salida High School swimming coach Wendy Gorie said. “We have 14 really fast girls.”
The team lost four seniors last year but gained several talented freshmen to make up for it. This season marks Gorie’s fifth year leading the team. Prior to coaching the Salida team, Gorie swam competitively for 12 years and coached in Houston, Texas.
Gorie said, “As a team our goal is to place in the top two to three at the league championship meet.” She said they hope to finish in the top 10 at state. She expects the team to do well in both relays and individual events. She said, “Our medley relay should final at state.”
Gorie spotlighted junior Emma Diesslin, who missed last year with a knee injury. She said, “We’re really happy to have her back. Emma should final at state.”
Gorie said she believes junior Emma Hill and freshmen Shae Merchant and Cedar Lengerich have a chance to final at state as well.
Gorie will be assisted this year by Sophia Herzog and Paul Hamer, and she said the team is “super blessed to have them.” Herzog won a bronze medal at the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games, and Hamer swam in college and has international rowing experience. Gorie said they bring “tremendous experience” to the team.
