Digging out from monsoonal flooding

Residents of Chaffee County Road 101 and Fremont County Road 49 along Bear Creek spent a good portion of Monday digging out and making repairs after a flash flood washed out portions of the road.
There are about 16 residences in that area according to Fremont and Chaffee counties assessors offices.
The flood carried debris from last year’s Decker Fire downstream to the Arkansas River.
Heavy rains Sunday evening caused flooding conditions that washed out parts of the lower CR 101 section and several homes had their driveways damaged.
Patricia Travnicek, at 1145 CR 49, said the end of their driveway was damaged in spite of her husband Kevin’s efforts to divert water on their property.
She said she couldn’t get out to work Monday morning, but Kevin, who works for Chaffee County Road and Bridge called her after 1 p.m. and told her the road had been put in shape to allow people out of the area.
The National Weather Service issued a flash flood watch until midnight tonight.
“If it hits again, we get to do it all over again,” Patricia said.
At 1612 CR 49, Hunter Kunkel said they spent Monday clearing a culvert that had been blocked up by ash and debris brought down from the burn scars on Methodist Mountain and Mount Simmons.
“It’s all we can really do,” he said, to prepare for another potential flash flood.
Sunday’s flooding deposited debris on the Kunkel property and took stuff off the property, but mostly built up a lot of ash and soil along the creek he said.
Kunkel said Sunday’s storm included about 30 minutes of torrential rain to soil that was already saturated by previous rain events causing the heavy downpour to scour burn scars.
