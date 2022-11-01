Because the Halloween holiday fell on Monday, Salida City Council decided to conduct its work session at 5 p.m. today, followed by the regular meeting at 6 p.m.
During the work session, the council will hear a presentation from the city clerk’s office, the only item currently listed on the agenda.
In the regular meeting council will hear the first reading and set a public hearing on an ordinance rezoning lots 15-21 of The River Ridge subdivision and lots 1 and 2 of The Dutch Run subdivision from a combination of high-density residential and manufactured housing to all high-density residential.
The second reading and public hearing on Ordinance 2022-19, amending Chapter 16, Article IV of the Salida Municipal Code, has been rescheduled to Nov. 15.
Council will consider, and conduct a public hearing for, an amplified sound permit for Tres Litros Beer Co.
After reports from council members and staff, council will adjourn to executive session to discuss “potential development of city-owned property and related development agreement for affordable housing purposes.”
The meetings will take place in council chambers in the Touber Building, 448 E. First St.
To register to watch the work session online, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/8054749917914710285.
To register for the regular meeting, go to https://attendee.gotowebinar.com/register/6382995264411204366, or watch it live at https://c.streamhoster.com/embed/media/W6sdC9/xAIlQfSsmmO/vpfQhcsApYv_5?preview=1.
