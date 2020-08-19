U.S. stocks closed mixed Tuesday as the S&P 500 reached record highs. The consumer discretionary sector led the market for the second day in a row as home builders posted strong housing starts for July.
The financials sector trailed the market as banks continue to show weakness.
Amazon announced it would be expanding to offices in six U.S. cities and hiring an additional 3,500 people.
U.S. treasuries rose slightly as yields fell.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 67 points to 27,778.
Volume on the New York Stock Exchange was 810,320,970.
Gold rose $13.10 to $2,011.80 and crude oil fell $.32 to $42.57 a barrel.
The 30-year Treasury yield is trading lower at 1.40 percent while the 10-year Treasury yield was little changed at .67 percent.
