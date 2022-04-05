Susan Dunn is running for the seat with a one-year term in the Salida Hospital District board of directors May 3 election.
A former certified public accountant, Dunn is currently working as a consultant and said she hopes to bring her business acumen to her board position.
“My experience is in business accounting,” Dunn said. “I got my CPA and still practice as a business consultant, so I expect to serve on the finance committee.”
Dunn said she has lived in Chaffee County for nearly 30 years and has been involved in the Central Colorado Small Business Development Center and the Chaffee County Economic Development Corp.
She said she thinks Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center has some capital fund projects and investments it should be working on, and she is concerned about housing for hospital employees in Chaffee County and also wants to focus on patients.
“I think the main responsibility of the hospital district board is to provide excellent quality healthcare,” Dunn said.
