Authors to visit Leadville for October book signings

Award-winning author Laurel McHargue, formerly of Leadville, and licensed professional counselor Nadine Collier of Michigan will be in Leadville for two book signing events in October. The women’s book, “Peace by Piece: 10 Lessons from a Jigsaw Puzzle,” is a “fresh exploration of timeless life lessons” and “balances contemporary wit with professional wisdom.”
When McHargue completed her first 2,000-piece jigsaw puzzle, her friend Collier suggested she write a book about lessons she learned from the experience.
“I was never a puzzler,” said McHargue, “and the idea of writing about my struggles and ultimate success intrigued me. I started the monster puzzle – the first one I’ve ever done on my own – during a period of quarantine at the start of the pandemic.”
McHargue convinced Collier to collaborate with her, and together they completed and published “Peace by Piece: 10 Lessons from a Jigsaw Puzzle.”
“Many of my clients are struggling with anxiety and loss of motivation during this pandemic,” Collier said, “and this book provides proven techniques for overcoming life’s daily challenges. There are more than 10 lessons in its pages, and a lot of humor, too.”
“There’s a great balance between contemporary wit and professional wisdom in each chapter,” McHargue said. “We embellish our work with quotes from renowned sources from the past and present and relevant stories from people we know.”
The following chapters start with helpful life lessons McHargue discovered while puzzling and end with Collier’s reflections and questions for consideration:
• Patience and Persistence
• Time Matters
• Walk Away!
• The Sum of Our Parts
• The Little Things
• Help?
• Focus
• A Different Perspective
• Look Below the Surface
• Celebrate!
“You don’t have to be a puzzler to appreciate this book,” McHargue said. “The lessons we share are applicable to any challenges readers might face in times of pandemic and, hopefully, beyond.”
McHargue and Collier will be at Fire On The Mountain to sign books from 4-6 p.m. Saturday and from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Sunday at The Silver Llama. Participants are expected to wear a face covering and practice social distancing. McHargue will also have other multigenre works available.
