Both Chaffee County and Colorado’s November election ballots have been certified.
In Salida, all voters will vote on the mayoral race, the city treasurer and one ballot issue.
Incumbent Dan Shore is the only candidate in the mayoral race, for a two-year term, while the treasurer’s race, a four-year term, is between Ben Gilling and Wayles Martin.
Salidans will vote for the council members, for four year terms, by ward, with each ward having one seat open. Suzanne Fontana is running unopposed in Ward 1, Adriane Kuhn and Aaron J. Stephens are running for Ward 2 and incumbent Alisa Pappenfort and new candidate Jackie Berndt are running for Ward 3.
The single ballot issue for Salida deals with the annual fee and nightly occupational lodging tax for short term rentals.
The ballot language states, “Commencing on January 1, 2024, shall the city of Salida’s taxes be increased by an estimated $297,000 annually (first full fiscal year increase) and by whatever additional amounts are raised annually thereafter through the adoption of an annual license fee of $540 to be paid by non-Chaffee County residents, who own short-term rental properties in the city, and by setting the occupational lodging tax for all short-term rental license holders to 5 percent per occupied bedroom, per night, in a short-term rental, with the proceeds of such tax, together with investment earnings thereon, to be used to promote affordable housing in the city.”
The Salida School District election was canceled, as there were no contested seats, after the Salida School Board passed a resolution stating as such on Friday.
Colorado Mountain College will have elections for Trustee District 2, 4, 5 and 6. District 2, (Roaring Fork School District) the only race with two candidates, includes Marianne Virgili and David Use.
Candidate for District 4 (Summit School District) is Kerry Buhler, District 5 (Steamboat Springs School District) is Bob Kuusinen and District 6 (Lake County School District) is Gloria Perez.
Buena Vista School District R-31 will hold elections for their board of education. These are four-year terms. For District 1, candidates are Brett Mitchell and J. Casey Martin.
District 3 and 4 only have one candidate each; Norman Nyberg and George Richardson respectively.
Mallory Brooks and Montana Brown are running for one of the two director-at-large positions. The second director-at-large position, which only has a two-year term, includes candidates Paula Dylan and Trina Windle.
Buena Vista voters will also be asked to consider Northern Chaffee County Library District ballot issue 6A.
It states, “Shall Northern Chaffee County Library District (commonly known as Buena Vista Public Library) taxes be increased by approximately $475,000 annually (for calendar year 2024 collection) and by such additional amounts generated annually thereafter from a property tax mill levy imposed at a rate of 1.2 mills in order to maintain existing services and facilities and meet increasing public demand for additional spaces and services which include:
Renovating and expanding the existing library building to construct a larger children’s space and add a second floor to accommodate more resource and areas for public use;
Expanding the collection of books, ebooks, media, digital media and other high-demand materials; and
Increasing educational activities and events for youth, adults and teens, including technology training;
Which increase shall be in addition to the district’s current mill level and shall constitute a voter-approved revenue change under article 10, section 20 of the state constitution and an exception to limitations set forth in section 20-1-301 of the Colorado Revised Statutes and any other law?”
The ballot will contain two state issues, Proposition HH and Proposition II.
Prop HH will ask voters if they want to use surplus tax money from the Taxpayer’s Bill of Rights, that would normally be refunded to them, to reduce property tax, fund school districts and backfill counties, water districts, fire districts, ambulance and hospital districts and other local governments.
Prop II asks voters to expand Colorado’s free preschool program by allowing the state to keep money collected through taxes on cigarettes, tobacco and other nicotine products, while maintaining current tax rates rather than reducing them. These taxes will bring in $23.65 million.
Ballots will be mailed between Oct. 16 and Oct. 20. Colorado voters can register to vote and update their registration information on GoVoteColorado.gov up through Oct. 30 and still receive a ballot in the mail.
Coloradans can also register to vote and vote in person until 7 p.m. on election day, Nov. 7.
