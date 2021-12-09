Workforce and family housing

Jane’s Place    $25,000

Habitat for Humanity    $25,000

Chaffee Housing Authority    $25,000

Department of Human Services

family stability program    $20,000

Organizations that serve the youth of Chaffee County

Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County    $22,000

Boys & Girls Clubs capital campaign    $25,000

Family Youth Initiatives

substance use prevention    $25,000

Chaffee County mentoring program (FYI)    $25,000

ElevateHer    $25,000

Early Childhood Council    $12,000

Guidestone Colorado    $7,000

Dolly Parton Imagination Library    $13,500

Children’s Nutrition Initiative    $20,000

Human Services

Nurturing Parents program    $25,000

Achieve    $10,000

The Alliance    $25,000

Chaffee Hospitality Inc.    $16,000

Ark Valley Helping Hands    $15,000

Neighbor to Neighbor/Chaffee Shuttle    $15,242

Public Health (including mental health)

Diabetes prevention program    $2,000

Maternal and family health    $20,000

Professional development for

Chaffee County Public Health and partners    $8,000

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.