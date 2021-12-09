Workforce and family housing
Jane’s Place $25,000
Habitat for Humanity $25,000
Chaffee Housing Authority $25,000
Department of Human Services
family stability program $20,000
Organizations that serve the youth of Chaffee County
Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County $22,000
Boys & Girls Clubs capital campaign $25,000
Family Youth Initiatives
substance use prevention $25,000
Chaffee County mentoring program (FYI) $25,000
ElevateHer $25,000
Early Childhood Council $12,000
Guidestone Colorado $7,000
Dolly Parton Imagination Library $13,500
Children’s Nutrition Initiative $20,000
Human Services
Nurturing Parents program $25,000
Achieve $10,000
The Alliance $25,000
Chaffee Hospitality Inc. $16,000
Ark Valley Helping Hands $15,000
Neighbor to Neighbor/Chaffee Shuttle $15,242
Public Health (including mental health)
Diabetes prevention program $2,000
Maternal and family health $20,000
Professional development for
Chaffee County Public Health and partners $8,000
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.