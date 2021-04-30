Boys & Girls Clubs of Chaffee County recognized 26 other outstanding club members through the Youth of the Year Program for 2021.
High School Youth of the Year
Olivia Martzke of Buena Vista
Runners-up were Peyton Lingle of Buena Vista and Irene Alvarez of Salida.
Middle School Youth of the Year
Aberlyn Leon of Buena Vista
Danielle Morgan of Salida.
Runner-up was Kaleb McClure of Buena Vista.
Elementary School Kid of the Year
Reyna Phelps
Members of the Month for the past year.
Salida Club: Jayden Russell, Wyatt Harris, Ryus Mattix, Mayleigh Duran, Lilliana Gallegos, Kali Keast, Esme Eakins, Ella Melia, Ethan Schwarz and Mackenzie Wilson.
Buena Vista Club: Nathan Wells, Katie Arrambide, Kristina Arrambide, Jacob Young, Jirehmia Trumble, Qwyntin Barnthouse, Catie Morgan, Cali Barnthouse, Paisley Miller and Abby Frazier.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.