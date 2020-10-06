Dear Editor:
I can honestly say I have not agreed with every thing Trump has done. Also not agreed with about every president’s decisions prior.
So if you want more taxes and less pay Joe’s your man.
If you have enjoyed the past seven to eight months in quarantine, Joe’s your man.
If you want a president who has rode the high life on your tax dollars, for 47 years, and has no major accomplishments, Joe’s your man.
If you agree with Joe’s previous boss Obama, who said at a world conference, “the average person (meaning you) is not smart enough to govern themselves, well then, Joe’s your man.
If you want a president who bribed diplomates of a foreign country to get his son a job, Joe’s your man.
If you want a president who is like a wild duck; wakes up in a different state every morning – state of confusion, state of panic, state of who am I, is that me out there or am I looking in a mirror; a president who will take away your Second Amendment, and you first will definitely be next; if you want a president who was involved in selling automatic weapons secretly to drug cartels, but doesn’t want you to own a weapon – Joe’s your man.
Helped send $150,000,000,000 to Iran and they turned around and shouted death to America, Joe’s your man.
If you want a president who balked at Trump for shutting down flights from China, Joe’s your man. Who incidentally is now accusing him for not acting soon enough, Joe’s your man.
These are just a few Joe facts. Of course I don’t want to cut him down he does that for himself.
If you like the idea of better jobs, more employment opportunities, factories moving back here for you to work in plus the peace of mind that somewhere down the line one of your descendents will not be ripped from the womb like being attacked and dismembered by a wild animal, there is always the president you have now. It’s your decision.
Dana Nachtrieb
Poncha Springs
