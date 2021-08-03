.22 Pistol – July 13

Junior

Kaitlyn Jones                                                     First

Raymond Harvey                                        Second

Tristan Jones                                                   Third

Senior

Aspen Stearns                                                   First

 

Archery – July 14

Recurve Traditional Junior

Jack Baker                                                          First

Caleb Moen                                                 Second

 

Compound Limited

Junior

Emma McWirter                                              First

Levi Windle                                                  Second

Gavin Erchul                                                    Third 

Senior

Clara Streeter                                                   First

 

Shotgun Trap – July 17

Junior

Dean Baker                                                        First

Gavin Erchul                                                Second

Jack Baker                                                        Third

Senior

Tucker Tweddell                                               First

 

.22 Hunt Rifle – July 17

Junior

Trace Tweddell                                                 First

Raymond Harvey                                        Second

 

Muzzleloading Rifle – July 17

Junior

Tristan Jones                                                     First

Kaitlyn Jones                                               Second

Senior

Aidan Streeter  First

