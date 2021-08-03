.22 Pistol – July 13
Junior
Kaitlyn Jones First
Raymond Harvey Second
Tristan Jones Third
Senior
Aspen Stearns First
Archery – July 14
Recurve Traditional Junior
Jack Baker First
Caleb Moen Second
Compound Limited
Junior
Emma McWirter First
Levi Windle Second
Gavin Erchul Third
Senior
Clara Streeter First
Shotgun Trap – July 17
Junior
Dean Baker First
Gavin Erchul Second
Jack Baker Third
Senior
Tucker Tweddell First
.22 Hunt Rifle – July 17
Junior
Trace Tweddell First
Raymond Harvey Second
Muzzleloading Rifle – July 17
Junior
Tristan Jones First
Kaitlyn Jones Second
Senior
Aidan Streeter First
