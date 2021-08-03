Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially during the afternoon hours. High 77F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Locally heavy rainfall possible..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.