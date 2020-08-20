Pine Gulch Fire
Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction
Size: 125,100 acres
Containment: 7 percent
Cause: lightning
Grizzly Creek Fire
Location: Glenwood Canyon
Size: 28,030 acres
Containment: 4 percent
Cause: undetermined
Cameron Peak Fire
Location: 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes
Size 15,738 acres
Containment: unavailable
Cause: unknown, under investigation
Williams Fork Fire
Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser
Size: 6,726 acres
Containment: 3 percent
Cause: human activity. Royal Gorge Field Office implements fire restrictions in Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties
