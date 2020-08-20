Pine Gulch Fire 

Location: 18 miles north of Grand Junction 

Size: 125,100 acres 

Containment: 7 percent 

Cause: lightning

Grizzly Creek Fire 

Location: Glenwood Canyon

Size: 28,030 acres 

Containment: 4 percent 

Cause: undetermined

Cameron Peak Fire 

Location: 15 miles southwest of Redfeather Lakes

Size 15,738 acres  

Containment: unavailable 

Cause: unknown, under investigation

Williams Fork Fire

Location: 15 miles southwest of Fraser 

Size: 6,726 acres 

Containment: 3 percent 

Cause: human activity. Royal Gorge Field Office implements fire restrictions in Lake, Chaffee, and Fremont counties

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.