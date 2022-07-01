Celebrate – Local parties start today

Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Mostly sunny skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening, with mainly clear skies after midnight. Low 52F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.