An end-of-the-school-year tradition will continue Thursday and Friday as Salida’s youth musicians take the stage at Riverside Park for SunFest.
A showcase for Rok Skool and several marimba bands, taught by Trevor “Bones” Davis, the annual event is the seventh of its kind.
One of the bands, Ladies & Gents, is composed of eighth-grade students from Crest Academy, which uses Rok Skool and the marimba bands as its music program.
Amato Halenda, who plays keyboard, said it’s fun to hang out with friends and make crazy mistakes, although sometimes Bones gets mad when they get too silly.
Fisher Holloway, who acts as front man and lead vocalist, agreed, saying sometimes Bones is “lovably gruff.”
Izzy Hughes, who plays keyboard and guitar with Ladies & Gents, said the biggest challenge is getting everyone to contribute, get out of their comfort zone and do something “scary to do.”
Hughes is also in an all-female Rok Skool group called Bitter Sweet.
Halenda said his biggest challenge was trying to learn something in an environment that’s noisy all the time.
The band plays a variety of music from reggae to old rock and roll.
They will be part of the Thursday night line-up along with other Rok Skool bands S.T.R.U.M, Running With Scissors, Kai Jones, Collegiates, Late Again, Train Wreck Bitter Sweet and Halfway Decent.
Friday’s line-up, from 6-8:30 p.m., includes: River Tribe, Playing with Fire, Wacky Whackers, Wooden Rain, Wooden Raindrops and a performance by Salida Circus.
Performances are free, outdoors and open to the public.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.