The Buena Vista Board of Trustees made several changes to the municipal code May 24.
These changes meet the board’s criteria for amendment, which include consistency with the comprehensive plan, does not conflict with other provisions of the UDC or town code, necessity to address a community need, necessity to respond to changing policy or conditions.
Ordinances 15 and 16 and Resolution 44 will affect developers’ ability to restore and build on historic East Main Street.
Ordinance 14 and Resolution 43 will affect the fees developers will have to pay to the school district for housing developments so the school district can purchase land for a second facility if the current facility is deemed inadequate.
The previous code stated that the school district was owed a flat fee from developers for the development of housing. Now, the housing built will determine the amount paid to the school.
This change was made as an intergovernmental agreement between Salida, Poncha Springs and Buena Vista.
The other changes are simply grammatical and redefining changes. The first ordinance is the inclusion of a missing table for single-room occupancy in Section 16.03.1.4. This table was meant to be included with the addition of the single-room occupancy but had been left out by accident.
The second ordinance redefines the standards for an Accessory Dwelling Unit in section 16.03.3.3.4.A.3.a. This will add restrictions for what can be classified as an ADU and help in defining current ADUs.
The third ordinance will impact the process of acquiring a special use permit, taking the two-step process of acquiring the permit and site plan review and making it into a singular process.
The fourth and final ordinance will clarify ambiguous phrasing in Section 16.06.6.6.1.C.3.B concerning the minor subdivision process.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.