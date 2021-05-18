While last year’s tennis season, like all spring sports seasons, was canceled just a few weeks into practice because of COVID-19, this year will also be unlike any other, with a much shorter season, three to four matches a week and just a few practices to get ready.
Nonetheless coach Josh Bechtel said his young team is ready for the challenge.
“We lost nine seniors last year,” Bechtel said. “We have four seniors this year, but because there wasn’t a season last year, only one has experience playing at the varsity level.
“I think this season is going to give us lots of chances for teachable moments.”
Bechtel said all of the teams are going to have similar situations, so it’s tough to tell who will be a strong team in this year’s conference.
“Pueblo West is always a team to watch every year, but other than that, your guess is as good as mine,” Bechtel said.
“I’m excited to get our first match in so we will know what to work on in particular. You can emulate in practice all you want, but some things you can only get from competition.”
COVID-19 has disrupted this season already, as the Lady Spartans’ first two matches of the season were canceled after the other schools had to quarantine some of their players after exposure.
“This is a really fun group of girls this year,” Bechtel said. “Everybody loves hanging out and having a good time.
“Every year we don’t know what to expect, but it’s exciting to watch them step up to the plate and see what they can do.”
Joining the tennis coaching staff this year is Mike Mendicino.
“Mike has coached other sports for Salida, like baseball and football. He’s also played tennis all his life,” Bechtel said.
“The amount of knowledge he brings is invaluable. It gives us a whole new level. New drills and new ideas really help me get better as a coach.”
Also working with the team this year are Ray Thompson and Isabel Stevens. Bechtel said Thompson has been volunteering for him since his first year as tennis coach, six years ago.
“I really look forward to watching this young team develop this year,” Bechtel said.
