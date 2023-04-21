During the Salida City Council meeting Tuesday, some council members spoke about Wednesday’s LGBTQ+ rally.
Councilman Justin Critelli encouraged everyone to attend and “stand in solidarity against attacks on LQBTQ+ books and essentially their freedom of speech.”
Councilwoman Alisa Pappenfort said, “The library is the only thing that kids can rely on. When you’re in a home environment where information is withheld from you or you are ‘countereducated,’ I’m going to call it, the public library is where you can get your feet on the ground and find out what’s real. So it’s very important that that be supported for all people.”
Mayor Dan Shore said he “echoed” what Critelli and Pappenfort said, and that he would be saying a few words at the rally.
