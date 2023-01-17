Heart of the Rockies Wedding Association will host its annual wedding show from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120 in Poncha Springs.
The association represents wedding vendors from Leadville to Westcliffe, and more than 30 vendors are expected for the show, according to a press release.
The event will feature a balloon drop giveaway, and some vendors may offer show discounts.
Tickets, which cost $7 and include a free drink, are available at the door or in advance from the association website, HeartOfTheRockiesWedding.com.
The association was founded in 2010 and has grown to more than 50 members, including everything from photographers, musicians, lodging and food vendors to rentals, florists and venues.
Many of the businesses are independent and family owned, and officials with the industry say weddings and events provide a strong economic impact to the region throughout the year.
For more information about the show or group, email board secretary Anna Toll at HeartOfTheRockiesWedding@gmail.com.
