With snow and cold temperatures in Salida’s forecast today, the growing season is coming to an end for some plants while others might still be able to be salvaged.
The National Weather Service is forecasting 8-9 inches of snow beginning around 10 a.m. Tuesday with a low temperature of 24 degrees tonight.
“Some of the warm season vegetables like zuchini, squash and pumpkins are probably done,” said Kurt Jones, county extension agent with Colorado State University. “There’s probably nothing you can do to save those.”
If tomatoes are covered, however, they may survive.
“If you can get your tomatoes covered up they may make it through, but it’s a little questionable,” Jones said.
Cool season plants, meanwhile, will probably be fine even without any covering, Jones said.
If people plan on covering their plants with plastic, Jones said they need to make sure the plastic doesn’t touch any leaf tissue.
“Otherwise it will transfer the cold air right on through and kill those leaf tissues,” he said. “It’s a little unusual to get this cold weather this early, but it does happen.”
