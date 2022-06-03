Art show features elevateHER

Chaffee Arts announced that art created by elevateHER girls will be on display at the Open Awards Art Show June 4-12 at the BV Heritage Museum, 506 E. Main St.
There will be 15 pieces that were created during free art classes that Chaffee Arts offers to the elevateHER girls’ program in Buena Vista and Salida.
The art pieces are from a project called Scratchboard Art & Storytelling, which local artist Joe Lothamer led during classes in March. The art was then framed by him and will be displayed in a separate section of the Chaffee Arts Open Awards Show.
“I have really enjoyed leading classes with these girls and letting them express their ideas through their art,” Lothamer said.
Chaffee Arts provides free art classes several times a year to the girls in both Salida and Buena Vista who participate in the elevateHER programs. ElevateHER is a local nonprofit that serves girls and provides them with outdoor activities to promote confidence and self-reliance.
Some of the classes have been funded by Rural Arts Connect, of which Chaffee Arts is a member, and is underwritten by the Aspen Art Museum.
The girls receive art instruction, free art supplies and framing for display at the Open Awards Art Show. Other classes are funded by the raffle held during the Open Awards Art Show.
The raffle has allowed Chaffee Arts to pay the artists that hold these classes for both their time and materials. The art piece that will be raffled in 2022 is by local artist Stuart Codington Andrews, called “Jeep Seats.”
“ElevateHER’s mission is to foster self-worth and grit in young women through outdoor adventure, mentoring and holistic wellness. I know that the art classes facilitated through Chaffee Arts have absolutely advanced our mission. These classes have opened the door to rich discussions that otherwise would not have happened. Art is an important form of holistic wellness and through our partnership with Chaffee Arts, we are able to teach our youth to use art to express themselves,” Daniela Wohlwend, elevateHER staff member, said.
Entry to the Heritage Museum is free to the public during the art show. Information about the show can be found on www.chaffeearts.com.
