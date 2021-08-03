Poultry Results
American Class
Abby Daley Champion
Lily Sparks Champion and Reserve Champion
Asiatic
Lily Egbert Blue
Lily Egbert Reserve Champion
Lily Egbert Blue
Clara Streeter Blue
Clara Streeter Reserve Champion
Molly McMurry Champion
Abby Daley Champion
English
Molly McMurry Champion and Reserve Grand Champion
Clara Streeter Reserve Champion
AOSB
Molly McMurry Champion
Lily Sparks Reserve Champion
Bantam Rose Comb Clean Leg
Lily Egbert Champion and Grand Champion
Lily Egbert Reserve Champion
Abby Daley Champion
Lily Sparks Reserve Champion
Bantam AOCL
Abby Daley Champion
Bantam Feather Legged
Molly McMurry Reserve Champion
Molly McMurry Champion
Molly McMurry Blue
Meat Pen Chicken
Abby Daley Champion and Grand Champion
Abby Daley Reserve Champion
Abby Daley Reserve Champion
Abby Daley Blue
Eoin Blackburn Champion
Eoin Blackburn Blue
Eoin Blackburn Blue
Turkey
Micah Wheeler Champion and Reserve Grand Champion
Micah Wheeler Reserve Champion
Micah Wheeler Blue
Finnigan Blackburn Blue
Finnigan Blackburn Blue
