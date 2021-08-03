Poultry Results

American Class

Abby Daley           Champion

Lily Sparks            Champion and Reserve Champion

Asiatic

Lily Egbert             Blue

Lily Egbert            Reserve Champion

Lily Egbert            Blue

Clara Streeter       Blue

Clara Streeter       Reserve Champion

Molly McMurry      Champion

Abby Daley          Champion

English

Molly McMurry       Champion and Reserve Grand Champion

Clara Streeter        Reserve Champion

AOSB

Molly McMurry      Champion

Lily Sparks           Reserve Champion

Bantam Rose Comb Clean Leg

Lily Egbert          Champion and Grand Champion

Lily Egbert          Reserve Champion

Abby Daley         Champion

Lily Sparks         Reserve Champion

Bantam AOCL

Abby Daley         Champion

Bantam Feather Legged

Molly McMurry      Reserve Champion

Molly McMurry      Champion

Molly McMurry      Blue

Meat Pen Chicken

Abby Daley         Champion and Grand Champion

Abby Daley         Reserve Champion

Abby Daley         Reserve Champion

Abby Daley         Blue

Eoin Blackburn    Champion

Eoin Blackburn    Blue

Eoin Blackburn   Blue

Turkey

Micah Wheeler        Champion and Reserve Grand Champion

Micah Wheeler        Reserve Champion

Micah Wheeler         Blue

Finnigan Blackburn  Blue

Finnigan Blackburn  Blue

