Colorado Department of Transportation offers these tips for driving in snow:
• Take a little extra time to clear your car of snow and ice before leaving for your destination.
• There are three actions you do most when you drive: accelerate, turn and brake. In winter weather, you should only do one of those actions at a time. Attempting more than one of these actions at once can cause slide-outs, spin-outs, and other harmful scenarios.
• When traveling downhill, if possible, switch to a lower gear, and gently tap your brakes. This helps to avoid burning your brakes, and in winter weather, it helps keep traction.
• Keep momentum when traveling uphill to avoid getting stuck.
• When driving at night, keep your headlight beams low. High beams can amplify the appearance of snow and lead to decreased visibility.
• Slow down – driving too fast for conditions causes most crashes.
• If you encounter a multi-car collision, stay in your car. You’re safer in your car than outside of it.
• Signage is your best friend – look ahead and plan ahead for abrupt turns or stops.
• Always wear your seat belt.
• Never drive impaired.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.